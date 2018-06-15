Ravnsborg for AG Video presented to Siouxland Republican Women while training this week

I’d caught this a few days ago, and with all the AG chatter, I was reminded to post.
Earlier this week, candidate for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg sent a video to the Sioux Land Republican Women, as opposed to appearing at their forum, he’s apparently out of state for annual Army training in the run up to convention:
Very good video…talks directly to the audience….
He has ideas and solutions which is what I WANT and frankly LIKE the most of him and any candidate.
He has prosecuted cases and done trials, so where is the issue here. Good enough for me. Seems to be a red herring by the other campaigns.
That Majority of sheriffs thing is hard for me to get by, law enforcement is with him…not the 2 longer serving prosecutors…I have not seen any law enforcement support for the other 2, do they have any? What does that tell us?
PS—I really like how he explains the office of Attorney , then General and puts them together for Attorney General, explaining what the AG actually does every day and it is not trials which seems to be all Fitzgerald talks about…..at least Russell fro what I have seen talks about legislative and courtroom both….Fitz seems so one dimensional in my mind for this office…too rigid.
Jason has my support next week.
Jason has been one heck of a volunteer prosecutor over at Union County. Those defense attorneys know they better bring the “A: game when they find out they will be facing Ravnsborg in court.
Well done video, very professional. I like the fact that Ravnsborg is the whole package. I have seen nothing close to this level of details from Fitzgerald or Rusell, they are not even close to the same level of expertise that Ravnsborg will bring to the AG office. If anyone’s mind is not made up, they will be after seeing this video and support Ravnsborg.