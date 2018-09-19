Regrettable Candidate Tweets. @SDSUFootball edition with Cory Ann Ellis.

Remember last election when the Liberal Democrat candidate in Aberdeen previously had some less than kind things to say about Northern State?

Here we go again with another regrettable old tweet with Liberal Independent candidate for District 7 State House, Cory Ann Ellis:

      Isn’t it still monumentally stupid to say such a thing when you are running for an elected office? I am not running for office, so if I post on FB (I would have to be on FB to post something, but THAT won’t happen) it won’t impact me, but someone who is trying to woo voters saying that she doesn’t care about something that constituents care about is a blunder that only a mindless twit would make. It’s like saying, “Does anyone else care that Planned Parenthood is selling the body parts of slaughtered babies for money?” and then wondering why you didn’t win in South Dakota.

    I would be willing to take a bet on that. With the number of alumni in our state, there is an element of pride. If I were a candidate running for office in the Brookings area, I would keep to myself the fact that I did not care about that game. BTW, tell that to the local eating and drinking establishments in the area and see how far you get.

