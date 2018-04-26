Release: Brown County State’s Attorney Chris White Endorses Jackley

Brown County State’s Attorney Chris White Endorses Jackley
ABERDEEN, SD: Attorney General Marty Jackley is Brown County’s choice for governor, says State’s Attorney Chris White in a new endorsement video released today.
“As state’s attorney, I’m looking for a governor with conservative credentials, a solid relationship with law enforcement, and a vision to move South Dakota forward,” White said. “Marty’s been a conservative his entire life, he’s been endorsed by 62 county sheriffs, and he’s shown us he’s a collaborative leader who listens. For my family and the people of Brown County, he’s the best choice to lead our state.”
White became Brown County’s chief prosecutor in 2017 after serving as the county’s chief deputy state’s attorney. He lives in Aberdeen with his wife Jamie and their three children.
“We’re humbled by the outpouring of support we’ve seen in Brown County from community leaders like Chris,” Jackley said. “This race is really about our kids and grandkids—the next generation of South Dakotans—and with Chris on Team Jackley, I’m confident we can build a safer and more prosperous future for all of us.”
Watch White’s endorsement on youtube here or on facebook here.
-30-
Why aren’t any of these great states attorney’s running for AG?
White and Wollman should be running.
Does Marty have all 66 State’s Attorney supporting him again for governor like they did for attorney general?
I’m surprised any State’s Attorneys would endorse Jackley with the meth epidemic we have in SD. Or maybe they’ll all endorse him for job security. We’ve seen an increase year after year of meth related crimes in Sioux Falls since Jackley’s been AG.
What is Jackley going to do about meth as Governor. All 3 candidates running for Attorney General have criticized Jackley for the rise in meth in South Dakota.
What is your idea in how we deal with meth?
He can get SB 70 fixed.