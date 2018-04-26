Release: Brown County State’s Attorney Chris White Endorses Jackley

Brown County State’s Attorney Chris White Endorses Jackley

ABERDEEN, SD: Attorney General Marty Jackley is Brown County’s choice for governor, says State’s Attorney Chris White in a new endorsement video released today.

“As state’s attorney, I’m looking for a governor with conservative credentials, a solid relationship with law enforcement, and a vision to move South Dakota forward,” White said. “Marty’s been a conservative his entire life, he’s been endorsed by 62 county sheriffs, and he’s shown us he’s a collaborative leader who listens. For my family and the people of Brown County, he’s the best choice to lead our state.”

White became Brown County’s chief prosecutor in 2017 after serving as the county’s chief deputy state’s attorney. He lives in Aberdeen with his wife Jamie and their three children.

“We’re humbled by the outpouring of support we’ve seen in Brown County from community leaders like Chris,” Jackley said. “This race is really about our kids and grandkids—the next generation of South Dakotans—and with Chris on Team Jackley, I’m confident we can build a safer and more prosperous future for all of us.”

Watch White’s endorsement on youtube here or on facebook here.

-30-

