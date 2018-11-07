Release: Gov. Daugaard Orders State Capitol Flags At Half-Staff For John Timmer

Gov. Daugaard Orders State Capitol Flags At Half-Staff For John Timmer

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard is ordering flags fly half-staff at the State Capitol on Saturday, Nov. 10, to honor the life of former state legislator John Timmer.

Timmer, of Sioux Falls, represented his district in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 1980 to 1992. He was the Republican nominee for U.S. House of Representatives in 1992.

Timmer was 87 years old and passed away on Monday, Nov. 5. Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST at Community Reformed Church in Sioux Falls. The funeral will be on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. CST at Community Reformed Church in Sioux Falls.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a fund for a future walking path at Trail Ridge Senior Living Center in Sioux Falls.

