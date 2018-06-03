Release: Jackley Shreds “Clean” Campaign Pledge, Doubles Down on False Attacks Against Noem

Jackley Shreds “Clean” Campaign Pledge, Doubles Down on False Attacks Against Noem
Again violating his “clean” campaign pledge, Marty Jackley doubles down on his false attacks against Noem in his latest negative ad.
CHECK THE RECORD: Kristi Noem pushed for passage of a Balanced Budget Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
• Kristi Noem’s office budget has fallen 17 percent since she took office. Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s budget has grown 44.3% during Marty Jackley’s tenure, costing taxpayers $8+ million more today than when Jackley first took office.
CHECK THE RECORD: Kristi Noem got more than $6 trillion of spending cuts passed through the House.
• Pierre Capital Journal: Some highlights of Noem’s tenure in office include: “Congress’s cutting of discretionary spending for the past two years, the House passage of a budget every year and her voting in favor of $6 trillion in spending cuts.”
CHECK THE RECORD: In addition to gutting Obamacare through tax reform, Kristi Noem pushed a full repeal of Obamacare through the House, relentlessly pushing 50+ repeals or delays in the years prior.
• Washington Post: The House has voted 54 times in four years on Obamacare
• Argus Leader: Noem votes to repeal, replace Obamacare
• The Hill: Congress repeals ObamaCare mandate, fulfilling longtime GOP goal
darn those pesky facts
That “clean campaign pledge” may be the error of the season…every time Jackley attacks Noem hits him over the head with it.
Received a pretty good Fact Check sheet from MJ’s campaign after Thursday Night’s debate…this one actually had the sources to back up their facts. I’m sure they would be glad to share it with those of you that don’t believe believe everything you see and want the complete truth.
Finally, the plain truth is Jackley is a liar.
Fact sheet was PROOF (congressional record…opinions from court, etc). that Noems statements are lies!
MJ should have offered to sign a pledge IF NOEM ALSO DID. Now he’s either playing with one hand tied behind his back, or he’s breaking a pledge he never should have taken.
If you sign a bill of sale to give me your car and I don’t give you any money, do you still have to give me your car?
No document is effective unless both parties agree.
If Kristi wins, I vote Sutton in November. I do not want Washington in Pierre.