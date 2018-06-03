Release: Jackley Shreds “Clean” Campaign Pledge, Doubles Down on False Attacks Against Noem

Jackley Shreds “Clean” Campaign Pledge, Doubles Down on False Attacks Against Noem

Again violating his “clean” campaign pledge, Marty Jackley doubles down on his false attacks against Noem in his latest negative ad.

CHECK THE RECORD: Kristi Noem pushed for passage of a Balanced Budget Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

• Kristi Noem’s office budget has fallen 17 percent since she took office. Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s budget has grown 44.3% during Marty Jackley’s tenure, costing taxpayers $8+ million more today than when Jackley first took office .

CHECK THE RECORD: Kristi Noem got more than $6 trillion of spending cuts passed through the House.

• Pierre Capital Journal: Some highlights of Noem’s tenure in office include: “ Congress’s cutting of discretionary spending for the past two years, the House passage of a budget every year and her voting in favor of $6 trillion in spending cuts .”

CHECK THE RECORD: In addition to gutting Obamacare through tax reform, Kristi Noem pushed a full repeal of Obamacare through the House, relentlessly pushing 50+ repeals or delays in the years prior.

• Washington Post: The House has voted 54 times in four years on Obamacare

• Argus Leader: Noem votes to repeal, replace Obamacare

• The Hill: Congress repeals ObamaCare mandate, fulfilling longtime GOP goal

