Release: Jerauld County Farmer and Businessman Todd Swenson Endorses Jackley

Jerauld County Farmer and Businessman Todd Swenson Endorses Jackley

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, SD: Jerauld County farmer and businessman Todd Swenson is the latest South Dakota producer to encourage his community to support Attorney General Marty Jackley for governor.

“He has an electrical engineering degree, he’s been U.S. attorney, attorney general, and chairman of the nation’s attorneys general—and he has a rural background,” Swenson said. “He sees agriculture from a rural perspective, and his ag and rail platforms are exactly what our state needs to move forward.”

Swenson attended South Dakota State University before starting his own diversified ag operation near Wessington Springs, where he has been farming for 37 years.

“As a father of three kids, education is important to me, and Marty is already taking action to improve our education in South Dakota,” Swenson said. “His tobacco settlement brought in $28 million for education without raising taxes, and that funding helps the school that my 12-year-old is attending.”

“Todd Swenson embodies the American Dream. He’s a loving husband and father who built an incredible ag operation in Wessington Springs, and his work ethic sets a standard for us all,” Jackley said. “Team Jackley is honored to have the friendship and support of producers like Todd in this race for governor.”

