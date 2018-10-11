Release: Next governor to appoint two Supreme Court Justices; South Dakota needs a consistent, pro-life governor to make appointments

Next governor to appoint two Supreme Court Justices; South Dakota needs a consistent, pro-life governor to make appointments

Rapid City, SD–October 11, 2018: The next governor of South Dakota will appoint two new Supreme Court Justices. Due to mandatory retirement laws, two South Dakota Supreme Court Justices, including the Chief Justice, will be required to retire during the next governor’s first term in office.

Now–more than ever–it is important that principled justices are appointed to our highest courts who will consistently recognize the right to life of all people, including the unborn. To ensure these principled justices are appointed, South Dakota needs a consistent, pro-life governor.

With Justice Kavanaugh now on the U.S. Supreme Court, South Dakota Right to Life is increasingly hopeful that Roe v. Wade will be overturned and states will again be given authority to prohibit abortions. When that happens, South Dakota needs a state Supreme Court that will recognize the humanity of the unborn and uphold protections of all life.

South Dakota gubernatorial elections have real consequences. Unlike nominations for U.S. Supreme Court justices, South Dakota has no Senate confirmation procedure. Whoever the governor appoints will sit on the Supreme Court. When the lives of innocent children hang in the balance, South Dakota cannot take a chance on a candidate who is not consistently pro-life.

That’s why South Dakota Right to Life PAC reaffirms its endorsement of Kristi Noem for Governor and emphasizes how important it is that Kristi Noem chooses our next two Supreme Court Justices. Because of Kristi Noem’s consistent, 100% pro-life record, South Dakota Right to Life is optimistic that she will choose new justices who will uphold state and federal constitutional principles that recognize the rights of all human life.

