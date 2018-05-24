Release: Noem Campaign Goes Negative in Final Days

Noem Campaign Goes Negative in Final Days

PIERRE, SD: The terms of the Kaiser settlement were negotiated by the Governor’s Office of Risk Management. The Attorney General had no authority over the process, settlement, or final result. The Office of Risk Management has sole authority and control over settlements involving state government litigation – not the Attorney General.

“Attorney General Jackley had no authority over the Kaiser settlement and claims that he delayed the settlement are baseless,” said Jackley for Governor campaign manager Jason Glodt. “Marty Jackley has been a tireless advocate for victims and South Dakota will see through any attempt to detract from his character in the final days of this campaign.”

“This is nothing more than a desperate political stunt orchestrated by the Noem campaign 11 days before the election,” Glodt said. “Congresswoman Noem’s DC funded campaign has been rapidly falling in the polls and is going into attack mode. Noem admitted making a negative campaign commercial featuring the plaintiff to attack Marty Jackley and we expect other unfounded charges to be made by Noem in the coming days. Now we know why Noem refused to sign the Clean Campaign Pledge.”

