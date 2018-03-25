Release: Noem Voted NO on $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill

Noem Voted NO on $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill

Jackley Criticizes Noem for Voting Against Pelosi, 180+ Democrats

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Kristi Noem voted NO on the $1.3 trillion government spending bill that passed this week. Despite her firm stand against wasteful government spending and repeated votes to cut spending, Marty Jackley criticized Noem for voting against House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and more than 180 Democrats in setting the rules of debate for the omnibus bill’s consideration.

“When the $1.3 trillion government spending bill hit the House floor, Kristi Noem voted against it,” said Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor Campaign Manager. “Marty Jackley may support allowing Nancy Pelosi to set the rules, but that’s something he and Kristi will never agree on.”

