Release: Sex Trafficking Operation Results in Arrests

Sex Trafficking Operation Results in Arrests

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley, United States Attorney Ron Parsons, Pennington County States Attorney Mark Vargo, Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris, and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom announce that the Division of Criminal Investigation, the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations have conducted investigations into sex trafficking in Rapid City.

“Law enforcement has joined together in a cooperative operation that focuses on removing sexual predators from our streets. Our operations continue to protect children and send a message that South Dakota is off-limits to anyone seeking to harm our children,” said Jackley.

The investigation resulted in the following felony arrests for sex crimes:

Robert Bungert, 55, Sturgis, Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet (18 USC 2422(b))

Zam Mung, 29, Rapid City, Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet (18 USC 2422(b))

Jeremiah Stertz, 30, Yankton, Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet (18 USC 2422(b))

Paul Heib, 50, Rapid City, Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet (18 USC 2422(b))

Connor Harmon, 20, Sturgis, Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet (18 USC 2422(b))

Adam Myosky, 38, Port Clinton, Ohio, Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet (18 USC 2422(b))

All these individuals are presumed innocent until such time as proven guilty

