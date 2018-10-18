Release: South Dakota State Fraternal Order of Police endorses Jason Ravnsborg for Attorney General

SD STATE FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE ENDORSES

JASON RAVSNBORG FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL

The SD Fraternal Order of Police is made up of more than 1,200 law enforcement officers from 12 lodges from around the state and is the largest law enforcement group in the state. The FOP has members who are a few months into their career, to Chiefs and Sheriffs with decades of service. We look at issues important to public safety and law enforcement when we discuss who to endorse in political races.

The SD FOP is proud to endorse Jason Ravnsborg for Attorney General. The FOP does not make decisions lightly as the members are from across the political spectrum. Party affiliation means less to the FOP than the issues of public safety and law enforcement support.

Lodges have met with the candidates and the state lodge asked them to complete a questionnaire regarding the issues that we most focus on. After reviewing the responses, the membership voted to support Jason for some of the following reasons:

Commitment to work with local law enforcement on the issues of narcotics and the juvenile criminal justice system

An understanding of the costs involved with recent changes in legislation and how it affects local government

Intent to assess Senate Bills 70 and 73 to determine ways to amend and improve it

Proposal to address the mental health and meth crises with treatment programs

Commitment to being accessible to all law enforcement

President Mike Walsh: “After reviewing the questionnaire responses and discussing the candidates with the membership, the SD FOP feels that Jason Ravnsborg is the right person for the office of Attorney General. Our members work daily to protect citizens and their rights, and are confident that Jason will support them. We therefore encourage support of his campaign.”

