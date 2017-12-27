Rep. DiSanto taking on new role as “Wedding Officiant” Posted on December 27, 2017 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ Had a friend just send this to me. Apparently, State Representative Lynne Hix-DiSanto is advertising via facebook that she’s taking on a new job: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Can she help out my friends Adam and Steve?
Nobody in their right mind would do that.
Personally, I tell people who don’t have ministers to find a church before they try to make a life-long commitment without the guidance and blessing of God. But that is just me.
Finally, some one in South Dakota who can perform a shotgun wedding and mean it. Well done Lynne.