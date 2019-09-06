Republican Joshua Sopko announces for District 6 House of Representatives

From facebook, self-described Libertarian and registered Republican Joshua Sopko has posted a website and a facebook page announcing his run for the State Legislature in District 6 today:

Not so sure how Joshua will run in a primary, as he seems to have a philosophy which runs more towards the Libertarian than the Republican.

But, it’s a free country. The question is whether he can make a case at the ballot box for being sent to Pierre.

  2. Are you kidding me

    ABSOLUTELY NOT

    We don’t need guy pushing marijuana products in the legislature

    We need some good candidates and this guy is not one of them

    1. Anonymous

      So are a lot of Republicans. I guess they should be more like the older Republicans and down scotch on a Friday evening instead of smoking a joint.

