The Paul TenHaken for Sioux Falls Mayor Campaign is making a big campaign push this weekend, and can use volunteers to grab a broom (or dial some phones) and help in the election effort.

Date: Saturday, April 28th

Time: From 10 AM to 4 PM

Location: 2300 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls

What: Stop by for calls, walk lists, sign waving, and more!

Volunteers can just show up unannounced, to put in a couple of hours to help Paul win in his election this coming Tuesday.

Be there!

