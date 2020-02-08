Scyller Borglum campaigning in Spearfish today Posted on February 8, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 1 Comment ↓ US Senate Candidate Scyller Borglum posted video on the campaign trail in Spearfish today at the Chocolate festival: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
For all of you who post about term limits, easy deal, vote Rounds out, boom, term limit.