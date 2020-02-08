Not sure where Liz May is campaigning this weekend.

After I shared the Scyller Borglum post below, I went to Liz Marty May’s facebook page to see if she had shared any campaign activity from this weekend. With the big gun show in Sioux Falls, and a large GOP gathering in Pierre, I wanted to know what I could tell about what the Congressional hopeful was doing today.
And I really didn’t find much. They boasted about achieving 1000 facebook likes. And they posted a Trump meme.
I did see that under the comment section, she might have gone to a crackerbarrel in Newell that she was invited to. But, even that was not entirely clear.
We’ll report any sightings we hear about. But so far it has been silent.
This is stupid.
She should be in her car driving to talk with every tv station and news outlet in SD. Free media is important in an announcement.
Until she does that no one knows she is running.
One would also think she would have an initial theme to drum up the people who want to support someone other than Dusty such as Dusty’s vote against the wall. Yet nothing.
Pretty lame.
One must ask her why she is even running.
Dusty is a strong candidate.
Unless she has Bloomberg money?
Tapio doesn’t even promote her. He must be jealous.
Yes. Very.