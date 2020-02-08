Not sure where Liz May is campaigning this weekend.

After I shared the Scyller Borglum post below, I went to Liz Marty May’s facebook page to see if she had shared any campaign activity from this weekend. With the big gun show in Sioux Falls, and a large GOP gathering in Pierre, I wanted to know what I could tell about what the Congressional hopeful was doing today.

And I really didn’t find much. They boasted about achieving 1000 facebook likes. And they posted a Trump meme.

I did see that under the comment section, she might have gone to a crackerbarrel in Newell that she was invited to. But, even that was not entirely clear.

We’ll report any sightings we hear about. But so far it has been silent.