Sioux Falls City Council intrigue… Should we take that to mean Theresa is bailing out?

Interesting post this afternoon from Sioux Falls City Councilwoman Theresa Stehly:

“It has been a privilege to serve” certainly sounds like she’s out of there, and not going to run. A possibility further borne out by the fact she has no campaign committee, and has so far refused to say she’s running in the face of a massive head of steam behind candidate Alex Jensen.

If Stehly is truly out, word is that former Mayor and radio host Rick Knobe came off of his boat long enough to toss out a few anti-Republican/ anti-trump social media posts to try to gain some attention, and may be a possible candidate in Stehly’s place. We’ll see. Knobe has some lingering name ID, but there’s no indication he’s got the drive to run a citywide contest at the level that Jensen has already prepared for.

There had also been some question about whether Democrat City Councilman Patrick Starr, who proposed punishing gun owners who were victims of theft, was going to run again. I’m hearing this afternoon that he is. Bigger question is who is planning to take him on, as that race is wide open at this point.

And City Councilman Greg Neitzert has reason to smile this weekend as his campaign sign was featured in a recent article at the Argus Leader. Sometimes good things happen for those who are prepared.