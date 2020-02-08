A quick snapshot from Republican Day at the capital. Posted on February 7, 2020 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Comments: #1 Lots of good leaders in this photo! #2 Q: is the gent on the bottom right (in the blue shirt) holding a Coors tallboy? #3 Who is th e hotness in the white jacket!?? Kid on the right (3rd row from bottom extreme left) CANNOT be old enough to hold office. just sayin
1 I agree
2 no they had these tall fizzy waters there but no beer
3 Catherine Barranco ( she is married )
4 Johnathon Sundet— I believe he is a teenage republican
Haha. That is not a beer 😄
Otherwise agree
Lederman is a force of nature.
He should run for governor someday.