SD Chief Deputy Attorney General wins National Service award

Charlie McGuigan, Chief Deputy Attorney General under AG Jason Ravnsborg won a nice award this week at the National Association of Attorneys General Conference. As noted on Facebook:

Congrats to Charlie, and the SD AG’s office!

Update… here’s the release:

SOUTH DAKOTA CHIEF DEPUTY McGUIGAN RECOGNIZED NATIONALLY

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Chief Deputy Charles McGuigan was recognized by the National Association of Attorneys General 2019 Senior Staff of the Year Award winner at an event in Washington, D.C.

McGuigan began his career with the South Dakota Attorney General’s office in 1991. During his tenure with the office he has worked on Indian law, water, oil and gas, mining, wildlife, air quality, solid waste, hazardous waste, nuclear energy, public lands, and forest management. He has served as the Legislative Director for the office since 1995. He has also leant his expertise to NAAG by serving on the Strategic Planning Committee and the Conference of Western Attorneys General by taking on the role of legal director.

“Charlie’s abilities and skills are an invaluable part of what makes our office successful,” said Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. “I cannot think of a more deserving recipient for this honor.”

-30-