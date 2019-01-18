SD Dems still advertising Women’s March, despite national dems dropping sponsorship over anti-semitism.

Former National Democrat Party Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz has taken up a public position on some big problems with the National Women’s March:

While I still firmly believe in its values and mission, I cannot associate with the national march’s leaders and principles, which refuse to completely repudiate anti-Semitism and all forms of bigotry. I cannot walk shoulder to shoulder with leaders who lock arms with outspoken peddlers of hate. Instead, this weekend, I will join a movement of women around the nation who are participating in local marches that have distanced themselves from those national Women’s March leaders who still ally with bigotry. I am not alone. Teresa Shook, who launched the movement with her viral Facebook post, has publicly called for the co-chairs to resign, writing that Bob Bland, Linda Sarsour, Carmen Perez and Tamika Mallory “have allowed anti-Semitism, anti-LBGTQIA sentiment and hateful, racist rhetoric to become a part of the platform” of the march. The Southern Poverty Law Center, EMILY’s List and the Democratic National Committee I once led are among the groups distancing themselves from the national event. The Washington State Women’s March rebuked the national group, noting its leaders’ failure to “apologize for their anti-Semitic stance.”

And it’s not just Debbie. The Democrat National Committee has adopted a similar position:

The Democratic National Committee has become the latest group to remove its name from the list of sponsors of the Women’s March less than 24 hours after one of the March’s leaders refused to denounce Louis Farrakhan during a nationally televised interview.

While many of the Women’s Marches around the nation have been canceled due to the founder’s support of racist and bigoted statements, and Democrats are trying to distance themselves because of the outrage over the anti-semitism being espoused by the allies of the movement’s leaders, what’s happening in South Dakota?

This morning, it’s being advertised by State Democrats via their social media, and through e-mail blasts from the State Democrat Party.

So, state dems are ok with “anti-Semitism, anti-LBGTQIA sentiment and hateful, racist rhetoric” as long as they think no one is noticing? Good to know.

