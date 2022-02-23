Looks like science wins again, as the the South Dakota State Senate rejects State Representative Phil Jensen’s bill to allow off label use of the horse dewormer invermectin in the treatment of COVID:
Ivermectin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved prescription medication used to treat certain infections caused by internal and external parasites. There’s also veterinary formulations of ivermectin, sometimes available over the counter, to be used as a de-wormer for dogs, cats, horses, cows and pigs.
Rep. Phil Jensen (R-Rapid City) was the bill’s prime sponsor. He said the bill was not a mandate and turned testimony over to a number of doctors testifying remotely as well as a few South Dakotans touting the use of ivermectin to combat COVID-19.
and..
The South Dakota State Medical Association spoke against it and lobbyist Justin Bell said people with authority to prescribe drugs can already prescribe ivermectin. He said under the bill, a veterinarian could give a prescription to humans.
3 thoughts on “SD Senate inoculates South Dakota against prescribing horse dewormer as COVID Cure”
The same CDC that told us that masks are good, but then they aren’t then withheld critical “vaccine” data?
The same FDA that approved the dangerous MRNA emergency use authorization for the PCR tests, then revoked that?
Embarrassing .. but the techniques being used to control behavior right now are beyond military grade.
Looks like you’re under the spell, too.
Ivermectin is already available by prescription.
Doctors are already allowed to prescribe drugs for off-label use.
The reason doctors are not prescribing it for Covid is because they don’t want to. Get it? THEY DON’T WANT TO.
The bill does absolutely nothing except embarrass the state.
Hey, can Phil just go back to selling pots and pans and stay out of medicine and politics. Or maybe sponsor legislation for ‘justifiable homicide’ for doctors who don’t prescribe horse dewormer for humans.