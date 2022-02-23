SD Senate inoculates South Dakota against prescribing horse dewormer as COVID Cure

Looks like science wins again, as the the South Dakota State Senate rejects State Representative Phil Jensen’s bill to allow off label use of the horse dewormer invermectin in the treatment of COVID:

Ivermectin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved prescription medication used to treat certain infections caused by internal and external parasites. There’s also veterinary formulations of ivermectin, sometimes available over the counter, to be used as a de-wormer for dogs, cats, horses, cows and pigs.

Rep. Phil Jensen (R-Rapid City) was the bill’s prime sponsor. He said the bill was not a mandate and turned testimony over to a number of doctors testifying remotely as well as a few South Dakotans touting the use of ivermectin to combat COVID-19.

and..

The South Dakota State Medical Association spoke against it and lobbyist Justin Bell said people with authority to prescribe drugs can already prescribe ivermectin. He said under the bill, a veterinarian could give a prescription to humans.