SDDP Executive Director finally apologizes for inappropriate tweet about 4th of July.

Looks like South Dakota Democrat Party Executive Director Sam Parkinson finally realized that dismissing our country’s founders as merely a bunch of “slave-owning aristocratic white males” who wanted to avoid paying taxes might not have been the thing to do on Independence Day:
Coming after the SDGOP sent a press release out on Parkinson’s tweet calling for the Sutton for Governor campaign to weigh in….
“With Mr Parkinson, the leader of the Democrat party, mocking those values on the very day we celebrate our Independence, it does not bode well for the kind of people that Billie Sutton would bring to Pierre with him. The South Dakota Republican Party and the people of South Dakota reject that kind of liberal revisionism that Democrats continually try to inject into our state.”
Lederman added, “it is further evident that Billie Sutton & liberal Democrats are trying to pull the wool over the eyes of South Dakotans by the fact they still have failed to release the party platform they passed last month at their convention. They’re hiding what they stand for at the same time their director is bashing Independence Day.”
… the withdrawal of Parkinson’s liberal revisionist version of our country’s founding comes with the continued silence of Billie Sutton on the SDDP gaffe, as well as a weird avoidance when it comes to the release of the South Dakota Democrat’s heretofore missing 2018 Party Platform.
Stay tuned.
This redaction is doesn’t cut it for ne. How many days did it take to realize your tweet is anti-American and offensive to a lot of people who are a while lot braver an d have more integrity than you? He bowed to pressure; he didn’t change his opinion.
“Redact” isn’t an apology or an admission of error, though his subsequent statement may be inferred to be an apology of sorts. “Redact” means “edited especially in order to obscure or remove sensitive information,” according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary.
I love the fact that in “redacting” he just re-tweeted it as part of his redaction!
In my mind, I was just thinking he was trying to put a black box over it like redacted government documents. As if he wanted to obfuscate, but not admit he was wrong.
If I’m not mistaken, it’s not the bicentennial, is it? Perhaps a history lesson is in order?
You can’t unring the bell, bud. Funny that the dems, who constantly complain about Trump’s twitter posts, are now having to “redact” their own. Do you think it would satisfy the dems if Trump “redacted” his twitter posts… I think not. Hey BTW did they redact their platform and resolutions too?
I think usually someone’s initial tweet, post, email reflects their true feelings and beliefs. Parkinson’s attempt to make himself seem less like an anti-American Socialist ring hollow, and I don’t take his redaction/apology seriously. If America is so bad, Parky, move out and leave it alone!
What did Now say about Michael Clark’s racist comments? Why haven’t repubs called for his resignation? At worst, he is a racist. At best, he doesn’t understand the Constitution.
Noem
nasty little truth: most of the slave owners were in the earliest form of the democrat party.
Even nastier truth, the Democrats during that time are now the Republicans today.