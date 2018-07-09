SDDP Executive Director finally apologizes for inappropriate tweet about 4th of July.

Looks like South Dakota Democrat Party Executive Director Sam Parkinson finally realized that dismissing our country’s founders as merely a bunch of “slave-owning aristocratic white males” who wanted to avoid paying taxes might not have been the thing to do on Independence Day:

Coming after the SDGOP sent a press release out on Parkinson’s tweet calling for the Sutton for Governor campaign to weigh in….

“With Mr Parkinson, the leader of the Democrat party, mocking those values on the very day we celebrate our Independence, it does not bode well for the kind of people that Billie Sutton would bring to Pierre with him. The South Dakota Republican Party and the people of South Dakota reject that kind of liberal revisionism that Democrats continually try to inject into our state.”

Lederman added, “it is further evident that Billie Sutton & liberal Democrats are trying to pull the wool over the eyes of South Dakotans by the fact they still have failed to release the party platform they passed last month at their convention. They’re hiding what they stand for at the same time their director is bashing Independence Day.”

… the withdrawal of Parkinson’s liberal revisionist version of our country’s founding comes with the continued silence of Billie Sutton on the SDDP gaffe, as well as a weird avoidance when it comes to the release of the South Dakota Democrat’s heretofore missing 2018 Party Platform.

Stay tuned.

