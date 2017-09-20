SDDP has a tremendous burn rate going right now! September FEC Report in for SDDP.

18.7K Raised. 34.7K Spent, 65.7K Cash on hand. Wow. Dems have got it going out almost twice as fast as it’s coming in. And at this rate, they’ve got about 2 months worth left.

SDDP Sept 2017 FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

The South Dakota Democrat Party is going through cash like a drunken sailor, spending nearly twice as much as it has coming in for income, despite a monthly $7500 stipend from the National Democrat Party ($67,896.31 so far to date this year).

Not exactly a sustainable model to run elections on, because the cash on hand isn’t going to last forever.

