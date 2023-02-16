Sen. Tom Pischke breaks with Senators, votes to keep sex offenders in classrooms

A bill was in front of legislators today to help school boards protect kids from their fellow students that might do them harm, but one Senator was definitely out to lunch and out of his mind this morning.

Senate Bill 168 was up in Senate Education this morning to allow school boards to deal with the sticky issue of what to do with students who are sex offenders:

A board of a school district may adopt a policy that requires a student who is registered as a sex offender, pursuant to § 22-24B-2, to receive instruction through remote or distance learning or an alternative educational program.

Apparently, there is a case that a School District is dealing with, and this measure was brought to create permissive language to give the school district options to meet their obligations under FAPE to make it clear they will allow an student who is a sex offender to be served and educated remotely. Away from classmates, away from potential victims.

Good solution, right? Apparently there are those who disagree.

It was about then my phone started blowing up, as State Senator Tom Pischke, the same person who was the lone voice protecting Senator Julie Frye Mueller’s right to harass an employee about breastfeeding was a hard NO vote on kicking sex offenders out of the classroom.

I haven’t had a chance to listen for myself, but I’m told that in his dissent of protecting kids from rapists in their midst, apparently he was muttering something about the “rights” of the sex offender.

Fighting schools on protecting their students from sex offenders… Hm..

Is that what passes as statesmanship in the Senate nowadays?