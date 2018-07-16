Shantel Krebs for Congress files 2nd Quarter FEC report: $48.8k Raised, $187.4k Spent, $85.7k left in account over after loss

Shantel Krebs for Congress files her after-primary report in the abbreviated reporting 2nd quarter reporting period for 5/17/18 through 6/30/18.

Shantel Krebs 2018 Q2 FEC Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

What are we seeing? Numbers both telling and interesting. During this period, while her opponent raised over $122,000, Shantel raised $48,835, which at least on the surface shows that during the last month of the primary, Dusty had the wind in his sails, and her support had waned.

Krebs spent $187,442 in comparison to Dusty Johnson’s $275,000 during the same period. Krebs’ balance of $85,727 left in the campaign account after her loss to Johnson seems to indicate some of what I’d been noting, and had pointed out to me in terms of her donations; that her high dollar donors were maxing out for both the primary and the general.

What does that mean? That the general election donations couldn’t be spent on the primary. And with the loss, over eighty-five thousand dollars remain in her account.

It will be interesting to see what that big pot of cash eventually goes towards.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...