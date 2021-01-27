Sioux Falls City Councilor Patrick Starr to small businesswoman – “If you can’t pay $15 for part time work you have a bad business model” and “You have to run a business not a hobby.”

Apparently Sioux Falls City Councilor Patrick Starr has some pretty pointed opinions about people who run a business and have part time employees. A few days back in a business related facebook group, a business owner was expressing her concern about a $15/hr min wage increase and how it could affect her business.

And as it was related, Starr went full “Bernie bro” on her, and offered his opinion:

“If you can’t pay $15 for part time work you have a bad business model” and “you have to run a business not a hobby.”

I’m not sure what Starr does for a living, but it doesn’t seem like he’s ever ran a business where he has to pay a wage to employees. Calling someone out for being concerned about their labor costs, and blasting them as needing to “run a business and not a hobby” is just beyond the pale.