Slightly cleaned up Blackbird proposed Sioux Falls Legislative map

If you’ve been watching redistricting, you’re aware that the Senate Blackbird map seems to be the primary map that’s moving forward. And you’re also aware that the maps that are being provided to the public don’t exactly have a lot of detail.

So, based on overlaying that map over the existing map, I’ve “eyeballed” and roughed out where the lines appear to lay, and what the Sioux Falls districts may be looking like in a month or so. (And if there are little splotches in the middle of a color area, it’s just not me filling in every polygon)