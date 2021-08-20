South Dakota Democrats post August FEC Report, with another 10K donation from the entertainment industry

The South Dakota Democrat Party must be running a telethon or something, as we have the second 10k donation out of the entertainment industry showing up on their latest FEC Report. And they’re still backsliding, which won’t be helped by their recently announced $7200 fine:

Sddp August 2020 Fec by Pat Powers on Scribd

State Democrats are reporting that they started this month with $52,738.97, and added $45,751.43 to the total. And then they spent $51,470.39, about 6k more than they brought in, leaving them $47,020.01 cash on hand.

This is not moving them in the right direction.

Of that $45,751.43 they brought in, $17,941.17 were transfers in from Affiliated/Other Party Committees. So they really didn’t raise it, as much as were gifted it to keep the lights on.

And from here, we get into those donations. There were a lot of the expected ones from the party faithful, such as Brendan Johnson, Tom Daschle, and various current and former legislators. Renee Christianson, the attorney who has her ads on TV gave them $100. Taneeza Islam of South Dakota Voices for Peace dropped them a $550 check.

We have the Carpenters Legislative Improvement Committee of Washington DC donating $4375, but then here’s the weird one:

Buried in the report is a $10,000 donation from Broadway producer Edward Snowdon, Jr. (The Elephant Man, Spring Awakening). Because Broadway producers have a thing for Democrat State organizations in the midwest which can’t keep their door open?

But even weirder, is that this $10,000 donation is marked as having been received November 21, 2019. It’s two years old, and now only being reported? And it’s marked as being a “memo item”.. but I don’t see a note in that field. Hmm..

I have to question whether this might be part of the practices that the FEC had recommended.