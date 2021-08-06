South Dakota Democrats fined $7200 by Federal Elections Commission after taking impermissible contributions, financial mess from 2019

South Dakota Democrats are apparently going to have to cough up some cash after their 2019 financial debacle, as first reported by Dave Levinthal, Deputy Washington Bureau chief of Business Insider:

Following a settlement with the @FEC, the @SoDakDems are coughing up some cash. pic.twitter.com/0CObu5IviB — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) August 6, 2021

If you recall their deep financial problems which resulted in the departure of their long-time treasurer, along with Chair Paula Hawks and her Executive Director abandoning ship, it appears that Democrats are going to be allowed to write off their fiscal mismanagement with a relative slap on the wrist, a $7200 fine.

(I notice we haven’t heard anything about this from South Dakota media as of yet.)