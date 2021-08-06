State Selects CGL Group to Review Department of Corrections

Governor Noem Takes Additional Personnel Action

PIERRE, S.D. – The State of South Dakota has selected CGL Companies of Sacramento, CA to conduct a comprehensive review of Department of Corrections (DOC) operations.

The review will focus on safety and security, organizational climate, and policy content and compliance, including the agency organizational structure, staffing, equipment protocols, ancillary operations in education and prison industry, and training procedures.

“The Bureau of Human Resources’ internal review is making steady progress. We’re hearing the concerns of DOC staff and are taking action. Safety of staff and inmates at our correctional facilities remains my top priority,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “CGL has the necessary experience and expertise in correctional system management and operations to provide the review that we need.”

Governor Noem had previously instructed Interim DOC Secretary Reisch, BHR Commissioner Darin Seeley, and Department of Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill to commission an independent third party to review the prison system and offer additional recommendations.

CGL has conducted system-wide assessments of a dozen state prison systems. They have worked with more than 900 counties and municipalities, all 50 states, and 20 countries to provide system planning, operational reviews, program evaluations, facility design, and maintenance solutions.

The estimated cost of the review is $166,410. CGL staff will commence initial project activity and data gathering as early as late August, with on-site reviews beginning in September. The review is expected to require four months from commencement to completion.

Additionally, Director of Pheasantland Industries Stefany Bawek has been terminated, and two other DOC employees have been relieved of their duties. Three other DOC employees have been reassigned to other roles following additional review by the Bureau of Human Resources (BHR).

Further updates will come from the Department of Corrections.

###