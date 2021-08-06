Neil Fulton, Dean of the state’s Law School at the University of South Dakota is noting today in the Rapid City Journal that the court’s decision on the legality.. or illegality of Amendment A to legalize recreational pot might be many months in coming:
Neil Fulton, Dean of the University of South Dakota School of Law, said it is not at all uncommon for Supreme Court decisions to take several months, or even a year, to make a ruling. Different cases take different lengths of time, depending on the complexity.
Fulton has “no idea” when the verdict could be released, but he said getting a verdict within the next 60 days is unlikely. A typical Supreme Court decision could take anywhere from 90 to 100 days, and it’s not unusual for a case to go beyond 180 days.
2 thoughts on “Amendment A decision might be a while, as Dean of Law School points out it could be 6 months”
What a mess.
Had the legislature acted timely to create a free and fair market quickly, it would required recognition that cannabis has been incorrectly grouped with opioids, meth, cocaine, and other terrible drugs.
It is a therapeutic and mild intoxicant that can be grown at home for very little money.
Now, out of state groups have moved in and are trying to create a cash cow by legal force.
The legislature should execute a strategy to legalize it completely and we can move on instead of focusing on a big .. fat .. red herring.
There is no time limit on the Supreme Court….lawyers i know have grumbled about that the national supreme court gets all their opinions out by June 30, but our supreme court can hold them for a year or more…..might be a good issue for a legislator to address….
The case they released yesterday was like 15 months…