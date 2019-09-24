SDDP trying to put happy face on Treasurer abandoning ship, and being deep in the red

From the Argus Leader’s report on what you already read here a few days ago, South Dakota Democrats are trying to put a happy face on the fact they closed their doors, their State Party Treasurer just abandoned ship, they’re spending in the red, and they’re deep in debt.

Did I forget anything?

The South Dakota Democratic Party’s treasurer is out, and its finances are in the red.

The SDDP ended August with negative $9,860 in cash on hand and $46,864 in debt, according to the party’s monthly report filed on Friday evening with the Federal Elections Commission. The party received $17,539 in donations during August and disbursed $30,580 for items such as salaries and operational expenses.

and…

When asked about a timeline for turning around the party’s finances, Burnette said they’ve seen both first-time and longtime supporters step up who are excited about the new leadership and their plans to focus on grassroots organizing while being fiscally responsible.

“They’re excited that we’re going to be investing more in local and legislative candidates to build that bench for the future of the party,” Burnette said.