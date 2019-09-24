SDDP trying to put happy face on Treasurer abandoning ship, and being deep in the red

From the Argus Leader’s report on what you already read here a few days ago, South Dakota Democrats are trying to put a happy face on the fact they closed their doors, their State Party Treasurer just abandoned ship, they’re spending in the red, and they’re deep in debt.
Did I forget anything?
The South Dakota Democratic Party’s treasurer is out, and its finances are in the red.
The SDDP ended August with negative $9,860 in cash on hand and $46,864 in debt, according to the party’s monthly report filed on Friday evening with the Federal Elections Commission. The party received $17,539 in donations during August and disbursed $30,580 for items such as salaries and operational expenses.
and…
When asked about a timeline for turning around the party’s finances, Burnette said they’ve seen both first-time and longtime supporters step up who are excited about the new leadership and their plans to focus on grassroots organizing while being fiscally responsible.
“They’re excited that we’re going to be investing more in local and legislative candidates to build that bench for the future of the party,” Burnette said.
Don’t you have to have money to invest money?
(I notice she skipped over the part where Dems owe the City of Sioux Falls on a bill that’s been hanging out there for months.)
The Failing Argus Leader really is trying hard to put on a positive spin on financial situation of the Dems this. They referred to the treasurer as retiring he RESIGNED Zero understanding of the political culture here and zero use of an editor.
This might explain why the Democrats push a socialist agenda. They don’t have the money to give to the poor, so they expect those who do have money need to be forced into doing that by the taxing authority of government. Pointing that out at Heidelberger’s web site could get you blocked.
Or is the socialist agenda the reason why Democrats don’t have money. They spend all their time whining about social justice instead of going out and earning it.