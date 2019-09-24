New Approach SD appears to have reported nearly $14K in “donation jar contributions” in January 2018. Despite a law against anonymous donations.

I was doing a little snooping in the campaign finance reports for the New Approach South Dakota Group, and unexpectedly stumbled across an item which potentially could be a campaign finance violation.

And if true, one that could cost them plenty. Nearly $14,000 of plenty.

NEWAPPROACHSD_DONATIONJAR by Pat Powers on Scribd

Under the group’s separate committees, New Approach South Dakota Rec (for recreational pot) and New Approach South Dakota – Medical Cannabis, on both reports filed in January of 2018, the group reported donations under “other income” of “Donation Jar.”

Under New Approach South Dakota Rec, Melissa Mentele (who filed both reports), indicated the group collected $4889.00 via donation jar. Under New Approach South Dakota – Medical Cannabis, Mentele reported the group collected $8,957.89 via “Event Donation Jar.”

Why is it a problem that Mentele reported donations of $13,846.89 via a donation jar? Because of SDCL 12-27-11. SDCL 12-27-11 provides the following:

12-27-11. Required information about contributors–Contributions from unknown source to be donated to charitable entity–Violation as misdemeanor. No person, entity, candidate, or political committee may give or accept a contribution unless the name, mailing address, city and state of the contributor is made known to the person, entity, candidate, or political committee receiving the contribution. In addition to any other information to be made known under this section, the name of the custodial parent or parents of an unemancipated minor who makes a contribution shall be made known. Any contribution, money, or other thing of value received by a candidate or political committee from an unknown source shall be donated to a nonprofit charitable entity. A violation of this section is a Class 2 misdemeanor. A subsequent offense within a calendar year is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

As it was in effect in 2018 when this report was filed, the only difference was that the notation of children’s donations had not been added to the law. But the law was in full effect when it came to the anonymous donation. Such as you’d see in a donation jar.

Did Secretary of State Shantel Krebs fail to raise the question of whether this was a violation at the time? I’m not seeing any amendments to the reports in the Secretary of State’s campaign finance system, so I can’t confirm or deny that. But at least on the surface, when they’re reporting “donation jar” donations themselves, you might be in good company if you think there might be an issue.

And I’m not aware that any statute of limitation has eclipsed the violation 18 months later, especially for the “New Approach South Dakota – Medical Cannabis” group which remains an active organization.

This could pose a problem. Especially if there’s an issue and the group needs to cough up nearly $14,000.