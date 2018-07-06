South Dakota Dems still hiding 2018 platform & Resolutions

If you go looking for State Democrat platforms and resolutions from the 2018 convention, which allegedly took place nearly a month ago now, you’d be hard pressed to find evidence that a convention took place, looking at Democrat’s state party website.

On the website, it appears they have not held a mass gathering of that nature since 2016. We know they actually had an event; it was in the news where they talked a Republican into running as their number two democrat on the ticket at the time.

But the states’ media still awaits the Democrat party’s release of their official platform moving forward through 2018, as well as those things Democrats meeting as a whole have resolved to do.

Apparently it was acceptable to release those things two years ago according to the Democrat website. But now in these times where open government has been demanded and expected, Democrats have shirked their duties, and have yet to release the issues they have determined to be important moving forward.

The question now is what portions of the platform are Dems desperately trying to keep under lock and key, and out of the site of every day votes? Are they promoting radical departure from the will of the state on issues such as abortion? Is there a plan to call for the full legalization of drugs, and mandate gender neutral studies in kindergarten?

I could go on, but I suspect the truth is far more sinister than reality.

Because, why else would they try to hide it for so long?

