State Bar seeking suspension of Ravnsborg’s Law License retroactively for 2 years.

South Dakota Public Broadcasting has a story today revisiting a topic many had not brought to mind for a while, former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. In the story, the South Dakota State Bar Association is in a new battle with Ravnsborg as they seek to strip him of his license to practice law for 2 years:

The Disciplinary Board of the South Dakota State Bar wants the Supreme Court to suspend former-Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s law license for two years.

The board issued the recommendation on May 19, 2023, which was obtained by SDPB.

Ravnsborg was impeached and removed from office last year for his role in the death of a South Dakota pedestrian.

In a blunt assessment of Ravnsborg’s position as a lawyer in the state, the disciplinary board said Ravnsborg violated professional conduct standards and eroded public confidence in the legal profession.

The board wants Ravnsborg’s law license suspended for 26 months. The suspension would start retroactively back to June 21, 2022, which was the day the state Senate removed him from office.