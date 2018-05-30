State Rep. Jim Schaefer Dies;

Gov. Daugaard To Request Flags At Half-Staff

PIERRE, S.D. – State Rep. Jim Schaefer of Kennebec died yesterday while working on his ranch. Schaefer had served in the State House of Representatives since 2011. He represented District 21 in 2011-12 and, following legislative redistricting, had represented District 26B since 2013.

“Jim Schaefer was a quality person and a committed public servant,” said Gov. Daugaard. “Jim never sought the limelight, but he always worked hard on behalf of his district and our state. I will always particularly remember Jim’s advocacy for rebuilding the MRC rail line from Chamberlain to Presho, which was a great step forward for producers in that area. Linda and I offer our sympathies to the Schaefer family and to Jim’s many friends.”

Gov. Daugaard will order flags to fly at half-staff statewide in honor of Rep. Schaefer on the day of his funeral, which has yet to be determined. ​

