State Rep. Sue Peterson hosting Senator Thune for Fundraiser Posted on August 15, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply State Representative Sue Peterson is hosting Senator Thune for a big fundraiser for her State Legislative Campaign on August 28th: (Wow. Looks like something for a Statewide election, as opposed to a State Rep Campaign.) FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related