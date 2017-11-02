Steve Jarding political group files with the FEC

This just popped up in my RSS Feed. Apparently “super tough” Steve Jarding just filed a FEC Report for a new group whose domain (http://www.superheroesforamerica.com/) is parked but not in use for a group calling itself just that; SuperHeroes for America:

superheroes for america by Pat Powers on Scribd

The filers noted that “This committee supports/opposes more than one Federal candidate, and is NOT a separate segregated fund or party committee” and provides the following statement

This committee intends to make independent expenditures, and consistent with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit decision in SpeechNow v. FEC, it therefore intends to raise funds in unlimited amounts. This committee will not use those funds to make contributions, whether direct, in-kind, or via coordinated communications, to federal candidates or committees.

Interesting. The big questions are whether the group is going to operate in South Dakota races, and where are they plan on getting their funding?

Just one to keep an eye on.

