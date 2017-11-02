SD Dems to Bernie Supporters, others “Clinton PAC transfers are ‘how presidential campaigns work”

South Dakota Democrats responded to the charges by Donna Brazile Politico article about the Hillary Clinton takeover of the Democrat National Committee, as evidenced by the Argus Leader Headline:
Write it down Bernie Sanders supporters… Clinton PAC transfers are how Presidential Campaigns work.
Especially when Hillary Clinton has assumed control of your party.
IMPEACH CLINTON—
I like your thoughts on this one, but I think she actually has to win something first 🙂
Halloween is over, she doesn’t get to be POTUS anymore. Not to worry, Jaa Dee, Shadow President is the next best thing.
It all sounds like a bunch of collusion to me, but then again our Republican friends claim that collusion is not a crime….. What’s a guy to do?…..
Well
Collusion isn’t a crime. So there. It’s collusion if republicans do it and opposition research when Democrats do it. Collusion sounds like something criminals do and opposition research sounds like something college professors do.
Opposition research involves your own research. Collusion can come into play, when you are dependent upon someone else to give you the goods or the research. And when that someone else is a foreign country, then treason can come into play….
My understanding is that collusion is not a crime. It can look bad, but not a crime. This “dossier” that was funded by the Clinton group appears to be part of the reason the Obama Administration got a FISA to snoop on Trump. It also appears Obama’s organization was part of the funding of this thing. I believe Clinton was hoping this “dossier” would hit the news before the election. Instead all she got was some inklings, but not a full blown scandal that would have gotten her swept into office.
So locking in the Superdelegates wasn’t enough?
I am not a legal scholar, but this sounds a lot like money laundering.
Emoluments,
Treason really? You really think Hillary Clinton and her husband taking over $100 million from the Russians might be treason in exchange for approving the sale of uranium to the Russians? This thing just keeps getting bigger and bigger.