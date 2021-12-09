Taffy Howard appears to be absent from Budget address.. but has time to meet with Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Interesting. While it’s not a mandatory attendance for State Legislators, you would think the Governor’s Budget address would be a pretty important thing to attend for a member of the House Appropriations Committee. But at least according to this picture noting State Representative Taffy Howard’s seat in the legislature, it appears to be occupied by Senator Maher:

And where would we find Congressional challenger Taffy Howard instead of at her desk? For starters, it appears she was in Washington DC this week hobnobbing with Congresspersons Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene:

Rep. Howard thought it was more important to meet with Congresswoman Greene than to hear about South Dakota’s budget? Wow. What was she talking with MTG about? QAnon and Secret Jewish space lasers?

When Taffy says “Unlike my opponent, these members of Congress actually stand up for Americans and fight the insanity that goes on in DC.” She probably should have said these members of Congress ARE the insanity that goes on in DC.