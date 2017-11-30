Tapio down on Lincoln Day Dinners, but says Trump will put him on top

Unofficial-Congressional hopeful Neal Tapio is on Hub City Radio today noting he’s still planning on announcing for office after the first of the year. And he’s convinced that his micro-targeting techniques will serve him better than attending Republican events such as Lincoln Day Dinners:

Tapio says that, rather than spending large amounts on thirty second ads, he’ll instead take a direct one-on-one approach with South Dakota Republican voters to gain an appreciation of his positions. He’s confident that, when educated, those voters will follow with financial support. Of the Republicans who vote in primaries Tapio says very few go to Lincoln Day Dinners and very few are involved in the Republican Party. and… What will help him over the top is his solid support of Donald Trump, says Tapio. Tapio has never been as proud of a President as he is of Donald Trump and that, despite the President’s legal troubles, he’s convinced Trump has exceeded all expectations. Tapio says his campaign will use micro-targeting techniques that can be done on the cheap and that has pinpoint accuracy with prospective Republican voters.

Neal’s point about a minority of Republicans attending the yearly meals may be factually correct, because you can’t fit everyone from a county in a room, but by the same token, you can’t run a campaign by yourself, either. And those that do attend such dinners are typically the ones who make donations, help do literature drops, lick envelopes, walk in parades, organize other Republicans in each county, etcetera and so on.

I don’t think I’d be so quick to infer the loyal and committed foot soldiers of the GOP aren’t important. Because it’s kind of hard to run a race without them.

