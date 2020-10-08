Can’t say that I’ve seen “pissed” being used in the headline from a major newspaper. Especially in the context of a headline for an education related article.
Leave it to the Argus to go low.
2 thoughts on “That’s very scatological of the Argus Leader”
I have not been impressed with the Argus’ reporting for the most part. All of SD’s newspapers seem controlled and propagandized. It’s Nazi level social machinery.
Important to lower the cost of entry, barriers to creating new publishing services. A new media micro-economy will help fragment control, but behind each publication must be the individual responsible, protected by the 1st Amendment.
“scatalological” — this odiferous literary movement wins the Internet today, Pat.