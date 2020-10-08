Such an irresponsible headline, @argusleader.
The headline directly contradicts the actual story. It also unfairly attacks the outstanding public health officials at @SDDOH who are working tirelessly to fight this unprecedented pandemic. #FactsMatter pic.twitter.com/JXIpIc04iY
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) October 8, 2020
17 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem weighs in on Argus Leader’s barnyard language headline”
Is that different than locker room talk?
Governor Noem. You complain about an “irresponsible headline” when you presided over 14 Covid deaths… just today?
SD has one of the lowest per capita covid death rates.
You are pathetic for using dead bodies for your politics.
Please leave SD.
Correction. It’s Kristi’s politics, and policies, that are responsible for this. Not mine.
As for the death rate. You know deaths lag positive cases by a month or more. We’re catching up fast, aren’t we?
We’ve had 14 deaths in a single day. True or not, Realist?
Realist tells me to “please leave SD”.
Who told you that you were in charge of my life?
You think you can tell me to move from SD but the governor can’t ask you to wear a mask even if it saves lives.
In recent days, SD’s mortality rate per capita is 4.4 times that of the US. You’re looking at deaths to date (SD is 35th) and ignore that despite the time afforded us by SD’s rurality in the early part of the pandemic, which we did nothing with, events like Sturgis, Central States Fair, and a total ignorance of masks means we now are amongst the highest cases per capita, our active cases area at a high, and our current mortality rate is the highest in the country, Our hospitals are creaking (I work in one).
Anyone who’s politicizing the death of anyone the way you and Biden Harris campaign are doing are the lowest scum. People are suffering because of an illness no human on the earth has been able to control yet (hopefully a vaccine comes soon) and you try to score political points by directly blaming Noem. She didn’t create the virus. Has her response been perfect? No. Not at all. Is she doing her best? I hope so.
You’re a pathetic individual who has zero empathy for your fellow person. I’m praying for you.
Noem is the one traveling the country politicizing this. Bragging about the job she has done.
Don’t try to blame me. I know someone who died this week. When the governor refuses to keep these cases from rising, I hold her responsible. She caused this five-fold increase in cases.
You can try to deflect blame but it won’t work. She was warned repeatedly about ignoring medical science. She defied the experts and now wants us to think she has no culpability.
Since midsummer, Kristi has allowed our cases to increase five-fold. Five times the illnesses. Five times the deaths. 80% of which should have been prevented. We should have stayed at or below 850 active cases instead of our new record of 4,673! And rising. Now we must try to keep our schools open in this mess.
She was warned that failing to encourage masks and social distancing would result in this spike, but she knew better than the experts.
Maybe it’s hard to govern when you’re jetting around the country stumping for a lost cause.
You don’t have any personal responsibility do you?
Do you think “personal responsibility” includes large gatherings without masks and distancing, during a pandemic? Well, I’d rather follow responsible organizations like the CDC than Kristi’s fatal policies.
Elk do you argue with yourself when you are alone?
Elk,
Why don’t you outline specifically what she should do different AND then get the Democrat legislative candidates to make it their top campaign priority?
By the way, if we had 80% less deaths, our per capita death number would be 10% the national average and 5% of the average per capita death number of the states run by Democrats.
In other words, your rants are just uninformed nonsense. Set an example for the Democrat legislators and say something relevant. Maybe then you’d have more than 15 members while Republicans have 90 members AND your registration percentage wouldn’t keep falling.
Here are the death rates for some different age groups, according to the CDC:
65-74: 1.7%
75-84: 4.5%
85+: 13.5%
That’s the percentage which can be expected to die in any given year, without a pandemic.
Now compare that to the SD Department of Health’s demographic data for the people who have contracted covid and died of it:
60-69: 2664 cases, 43 deaths, 1.6%
79-79: 1353 cases, 52 deaths, 3.8%
80+: 986 cases, 136 deaths, 13.7%
Do you see a pattern here?
Almost 3 million people in the US die every year. Life expectancy in the US is 78.7; average age at death for Covid victims is 78.
It’s going to be really interesting to see how many “extra” deaths will have occurred when the 2020 stats are finally tabulated.
This is very good and pertinent information. If you’d have gone down to the other age groups, you’d see the same thing: People dying in roughly proportions they die of other causes.
And, when we know the “extra” deaths, we will be able to compute a cost of every life saved. I’m guessing it will be over $10million per life. And that won’t count the cost of more depression, more suicides, more child hunger, more child and spouse abuse, more addiction and abdication relapses, etc.
Imagine how many lives we’d have saved if we’d have put just 10% of the money spent on Covid into the cure of cancer and diabetes alone which kills more than Covid EVERY year.