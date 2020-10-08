Governor Noem Announces Director Lauseng to Retire



PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that Mark Lauseng, Executive Director of the South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA), will retire.

“Mark has served South Dakota in numerous capacities for 38 years,” said Governor Noem. “His work has helped countless South Dakotans overcome a variety of challenges in their daily lives, and we will miss him dearly.”

Lauseng was appointed Executive Director of the South Dakota Housing Development Authority in 2006 by Governor Mike Rounds. He continued the role in the administrations of Governor Dennis Daugaard and Governor Noem. He first joined the SDHDA in 1986 as the Director of Finance and Administration. He has served on the Governor’s Reentry Council, on the Governor’s South Dakota Workforce Initiatives, and on South Dakota’s Interagency Council on Homelessness. He is also a board member of the National Council of State Housing Agencies, serves on the executive committee of the South Dakota Native Homeownership Coalition, is a member of the Homes for South Dakota Coalition, and serves as manager and vice-chairman of the South Dakota Authority Captive Insurance Company.

“It’s been a honor to work for SDHDA for the last 35 years,” said Director Lauseng. “ I want to thank Governor Noem for her support and leadership assisting the Authority in providing the residents of South Dakota safe and affordable housing opportunities. The great things that SDHDA has done is a direct result of the exceptional staff and board of commissioners that I have been privileged to work with.”

Lauseng grew up and graduated from High School in Watertown and received his bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from Northern State University in Aberdeen. Mark and his wife Sherry have two sons.

