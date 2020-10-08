SF Mayor TenHaken noting 74% Job Approval, 65% of Sioux Falls believes he’s on the right track.

From my mailbox, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is noting that according to a recent poll conducted by Public Opinion Strategies, his popularity is quite high at 74%:

You can read the survey with crosstabulations here, but below you can read the executive summary.

Sioux+Falls+SD+Mayoral+Memo by Pat Powers on Scribd

  3. Not surprised. PTH is very well-liked, across the board, in SF. What’s he run for in 2022? Reelection? Something else?

    Reply

