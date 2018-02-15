The Faked Moon Landing, and the plot to stop Stace Nelson from being in the US Senate

Did you know that NASA faked the moon landing? Yep. I read it on the Internet, so it must be true.

Nevermind that such a conspiracy would have cost millions of dollars, and involved hundreds of people who have kept their silence for decades to pull it off?

A similar thing goes for a post to the internet this week by Ken Crow, a Tea Party organizer who spent a few weeks in South Dakota during the 2014 US Senate campaign.

If you don’t remember him, Crow was working with Jason Ravnsborg for a short period of time after his entrance into the US Senate contest, and contacted Lee Stranahan to join him in the state. Shortly thereafter, Jason parted ways with Crow & Stranahan. Crow left the state, but not before wrapping his arms around Stace Nelson, and Stranahan eventually found his way to become attached to Annette Bosworth. And the rest is history.

Fast forward to this week, and now Iowan Ken Crow is trying to enter back into South Dakota politics by weaving his own “NASA fake moon landing” grand conspiracy by claiming that in 2014 Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg was actually a plant to deny Stace Nelson the US Senate Nomination by none other than South Dakota GOP Chair Dan Lederman:

That was my answer. I ended with, ‘let me guess, you were supposed to run, take votes away from Stace Nelson (the strong conservative in the race), so Mike Rounds would win the primary.’ He only stared at me and would not answer. “I then said, the payoff is Attorney General isn’t it? Your friends and the party have promised you AG if you did this, didn’t they?” And… Dan Lederman is the head of the Republican Party for South Dakota and is manipulating the free will of the people by inserting bogus candidates into an election process. And.. To make matters worse, Mr. Lederman is not even a legal voter in South Dakota. He is running a major political party, manipulating elections and the gentleman is not even legal to do so? Yes, you read correctly, he is actually a resident voter in Iowa and to make it worse my friends, the guy is a registered Democrat in Iowa. The only way to indeed drain the swamp my South Dakota friends is to begin by not voting for the Status Quo. Stop voting for career politicians unless they have indeed been doing a good job. In the case of the South Dakota Attorney General, I am going to support John Fitzgerald with a campaign contribution.

Read that here.

So, for any this to be plausible, Jason Ravnsborg would have not actually been running for US Senate 4 years ago, but had a “secret plan” in place to be Attorney General in 2014.

Add to that State Senator Dan Lederman (at the time) would have also had to have been in on the “secret plan” knowing he was going to be South Dakota Republican Party Chairman in 4 year’s time, I’m assuming with the assistance of time travelers or the secret Republican illuminati.

Since time travel is probably out, if it was the secret GOP Illuminati knowing that Lederman was going to be chair in 4 years, Lederman would have also had to do all this in collusion with the Republican Chairman at the time, Craig Lawrence. (Former GOP Chair Pam Roberts who came after Craig must have been part of the evil cabal too.)

And let’s not forget, that despite all the years of serving as an elected Republican on the Union County Commission, in the State House, and in the State Senate, Lederman is in all actuality still a secret Iowa Democrat!

And to tie it up with a bow, all this secret time travel/illuminati/Iowa Democrat manipulation was originally a plot to deny Stace Nelson (who Lederman is involved in a current lawsuit against) the US Senate seat, and Ken Crow is stepping forward to expose all this.

Boom. There it is. My head hurts.

The problem with conspiracy theories, is that like this one, they turn out to be a lot of bullshit weaved together to tell a wild tale that doesn’t hold up in the light of day.

Now let me tell you about the aliens they have hidden in Area 51.

