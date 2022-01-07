Third candidate in D33 announces, triggering likely House Primary

A third candidate has emerged in the House District 33 race, adding another likely primary election to the tally.
Curt Massie, a Republican from Rapid City, has announced his intention to run for election in South Dakota House District 33.
The district includes mostly rural portions of Pennington County surrounding west, north and south Rapid City. It also includes and a portion of Meade County from Summerset to just west of Black Hawk.
District 33 is currently represented in the House by Taffy Howard and Phil Jensen. Howard has announced her candidacy for South Dakota’s Congressional seat.
Phil Jensen is expected to run again, and Rapid City resident Dean Aurand has already filed paperwork for the race.