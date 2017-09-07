Throwback Thursday! My favorite KELOland Blooper. Posted on September 7, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply I first posted this over a decade ago, when SDWC was a mere infant. But I still find it hilarious. (And they’re referring to the first president Bush, which tells you how old this clip is) FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related