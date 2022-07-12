Thune: A Victory for Life
“The Supreme Court’s decision puts the question of abortion back in the hands of the states and the people and their elected representatives – where it should always have been.”
|WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to return the question of abortion to the states and the people and their elected representatives. Thune applauded the pro-life movement for its decades-long commitment to defending the unborn and criticized Democrats for using scare tactics and misinformation to create a false narrative that pro-life laws will prevent women from getting essential medical care for miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies