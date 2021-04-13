Thune: Biden Court-Packing Commission Lays the Foundation for Democrat Power-Grab

“Democrats want power. They want to be able to impose the policies they want, when they want them.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed his disappointment in President Biden for establishing a court-packing commission to examine the far-left’s proposal to pack the Supreme Court with Democratic judges. Thune expressed that court-packing would undermine a fundamental part of our system of government and discussed that it is solely a power-grab attempt by Democrats.